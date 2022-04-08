Pedestrian involved in collision on A259 in Lancing

A pedestrian has been involved in a collision with a car in Lancing.

By Lauren Oakley
Friday, 8th April 2022, 4:19 pm

Sussex Police confirmed its response to an incident on the A259 Brighton Road at Old Salts Farm.

A police spokesperson said it was a ‘minor injury collision’ just after 3pm, adding: “Temporary road closures were in place but traffic now flowing as normal.”

There are also reports of slow traffic in Shoreham and on the Shoreham bypass this afternoon.

According to traffic reports, there are also queues on the A24 Broadwater Street West southbound at A27 Upper Brighton Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout). Congestion is backing up towards Findon Valley, with further delays on A27 eastbound.

