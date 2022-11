Police officers were called to a collision, involving a pedestrian, in Worthing earlier today (Wednesday, November 23).

A car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian, shortly before 11am, on Broadwater Road at the junction with King Edward Avenue.

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee was among those to be called to the scene, joined by crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

In a post on Twitter at 12pm, he confirmed the pedestrian was taken to hospital with ‘thankfully only minor injuries’.

He added: “Roadside checks completed and the road is now clear.”