Pedestrian left with ‘serious leg injuries’ in Crowborough collision

The incident happened on the A26 Eridge Road around 6.15pm on January 2, police confirmed.

The collision involved a man who was walking past the Esso petrol station and a dark-coloured car, possibly a Volkswagen Golf, leaving the garage forecourt.

Police say the pedestrian attended hospital for treatment to ‘serious leg injuries’ and the driver failed to stop at the scene, continuing in the direction of Tunbridge Wells.

Sussex Police

Investigating officer PC Michael Dunn of the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said, “We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to please come forward, or anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage from the area around that time.