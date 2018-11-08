Pensioner dies as ambulance takes six hours

A 90-year-old woman died as an ambulance took six hours to respond to the 999 call.

Lillian Jeffery was found at her home in Ridgeway Court, a retirement living complex in Mutton Hall Hill, Heathfield, on July 4 this year.

An inquest at Eastbourne heard on Thursday that Mrs Jeffery, a widow, had fallen and suffered a heart attack.

She died while waiting for medical attention.

South East Coast Ambulance Service staff gave evidence at the inquest and Eva Pendrick from the service’s legal services department apologised for the six hour delay.

Recording a verdict of death by natural causes, East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said the six hour wait was a “gross failure in response times by the ambulance service”.