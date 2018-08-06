People advised to stay away from Birling Gap beach after cliff fall

Birling Gaps steps will remain closed today (Monday) while a safety assessment in carried out following the significant cliff fall at the weekend.

Part of the cliff fell away on Saturday afternoon and eye witnesses said they had to run for their lives as rocks and stones came crashing down onto the beach.

Birling Gap cliff fall - August 4, 2018 SUS-180608-094936001

Visitors are being urged to avoid the beach and Wealden District Council said the steps from the car park to the beach below would be closed today.

The spokesperson said, “We hope to be able to make an announcement later today. We are advising people to stay away from the foot of the cliffs and the cliff edge at all times. They are continually eroding.”

