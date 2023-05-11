People asked to share their views on the NHS in Sussex as work progresses to improve health and care for the next five years

It comes as the NHS across the country prepares for the 75th anniversary of the NHS on 5 July and the first year on from when NHS Sussex and Sussex Health and Care were established.
As part of these anniversaries, health and care leaders in Sussex will be publishing a five year action plan that will set out how the ambitions in the Sussex strategy – Improving Lives Together – will be made a reality.
Improving Lives Together, published in January this year, sets out the aim of all health and care partners to improve the lives of local people by supporting them to live healthier for longer, and making sure they have access to the best possible services when they need them.
Key areas of focus have been identified including building integrated community teams and local partnerships, growing and supporting the workforce, and improving the use of digital and data.
Now a five year plan is being finalised that will set out how this will be achieved. The plan has already been informed with insight and feedback from people and communities across Sussex – and this new survey being launched today will help to further shape the actions needed.
People can have their say online here: https://yoursaysussexhealthandcare.uk.engagementhq.com/nhs-sussex-lets-talk-2023
There will also be the opportunity to share your views face to face as teams from NHS Sussex attends community events and forums during May.
A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “We recognise the importance of the NHS to local people and our communities. As we approach the 75th anniversary of the NHS across the country, we are keen to hear from people about their experiences and their views about how services are currently working. This feedback will help us to continue to develop our plans and ensure that we are making improvements where they are needed for patients and our population.”