People asked to share their views on the NHS in Sussex as work progresses to improve health and care for the next five years

People across Sussex are being asked to have a say on NHS services and their experiences of local health and care.

It comes as the NHS across the country prepares for the 75th anniversary of the NHS on 5 July and the first year on from when NHS Sussex and Sussex Health and Care were established.

As part of these anniversaries, health and care leaders in Sussex will be publishing a five year action plan that will set out how the ambitions in the Sussex strategy – Improving Lives Together – will be made a reality.

Improving Lives Together, published in January this year, sets out the aim of all health and care partners to improve the lives of local people by supporting them to live healthier for longer, and making sure they have access to the best possible services when they need them.

Key areas of focus have been identified including building integrated community teams and local partnerships, growing and supporting the workforce, and improving the use of digital and data.

Now a five year plan is being finalised that will set out how this will be achieved. The plan has already been informed with insight and feedback from people and communities across Sussex – and this new survey being launched today will help to further shape the actions needed.

People can have their say online here: https://yoursaysussexhealthandcare.uk.engagementhq.com/nhs-sussex-lets-talk-2023

There will also be the opportunity to share your views face to face as teams from NHS Sussex attends community events and forums during May.