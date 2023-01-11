People can feel low any time of the year, say Worthing Samaritans

So-called ‘Blue Monday’ may be fast approaching but Worthing Samaritans believe that there’s no such thing as the saddest day of the year.

The suicide prevention charity is keen to dispel the idea that the third Monday of January is particularly difficult, as its listening volunteers are consistently busy every day of the year, responding to a call for help every 10 seconds.

Instead, Worthing Samaritans will is turning the day on its head and into something meaningful by running ‘Brew Monday’, which encourages friends and family to stay connected by having a cuppa and a catch-up.

To help celebrate and raise awareness of Brew Monday, Worthing Samaritans are joining forces with local rail industry partners to host an event at Worthing station on Monday January 23 between 4pm and 6pm.

Volunteers and rail staff will be handing out tea bags and chatting to passengers about the power of connecting over a cuppa and a catch up.

Worthing Samaritans Branch Director, Fiona, said: “It’s simple, there is no such thing as Blue Monday. People can feel low at any point in the day, week or year and we want them to know that they are never alone.“Forget Blue Monday and instead check in with people who you care about for a cuppa and a chat as talking really can save lives. Our volunteers are available around the clock to listen to anyone who needs support every day of the month and year, 24/7.”To help organise Brew Monday get togethers, Samaritans have provided useful resources, fundraising tips, and information, available at www.samaritans.org/support-us/campaign/brew-monday/