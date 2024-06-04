People encouraged to share Shippam’s memories for upcoming exhibition at The Novium Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Novium Museum in Chichester is calling on people to share their memories as part of an exciting project about the former Shippam’s factory.

Funded by Arts Council England, the museum will unlock the advertising archive of the former local family-run business, with an exhibition taking place in 2025.

The next stage of the project will involve recording oral history interviews to gather stories and memories of Chichester’s much-loved meat and fish paste manufacturer.

Amanda Rogan, Museum Manager says. “For many local Cicestrians, the memories of their time at Shippam's are still held dear and we hope to capture these memories at the heart of the exhibition.

Shippam's was a prominent local asset, opening their doors to members of the community

“We are particularly keen to hear from ex-employees of Shippam’s and their families, local residents who were impacted by the company, and anyone who visited the factory.”

Established in 1786, Shippam's success and popularity spread worldwide. Through digitisation, oral histories, a public engagement programme and a headline exhibition, the project will explore how family and community shaped one of the best loved brands of the 20th century.

As well as being one of the leading businesses of its time to use television advertising, Shippam's was also a prominent local asset, opening their doors to members of the community and providing rich engagement programmes for their staff and families. Employees often joined the company straight out of school and stayed for the duration of their working lives. One generation would follow another, their experience and knowledge being vital to the company's success.

1974 marked the end of an era for Shippam's, when the former family run business was acquired by the William Underwood Company. Princes, who acquired the company in 2001, took the decision to close the East Street Walls factory, but the factory façade and silver wishbone were retained and can still be seen to this day.

Anyone interested in participating in an oral history interview and sharing their memories is asked to contact Sally Jones, Project Officer by emailing [email protected] by Wednesday 12 June.