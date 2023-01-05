Nearby premises were evacuated last night (Wednesday, January 4) because of a gas leak in Pulborough, the fire service has said.

At 9.57pm West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Billingshurst Fire Station and Petworth Fire Station 45 were dealing with a gas leak in Church Hill.

A spokesperson added: “Please avoid travelling into the area and if nearby, keep your doors and windows shut.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service later said the gas supply had been isolated and inspections of the gas main were taking place.

Sussex Police also attended the incident

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 10.46pm the spokesperson added: “Just one crew from Billingshurst Fire Station remains at the scene. Thank you to local residents for your patience whilst precautionary safety measures are in place.”

Sussex Police and SGN have been contacted for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad