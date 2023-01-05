Edit Account-Sign Out
People evacuated due to Pulborough gas leak

Nearby premises were evacuated last night (Wednesday, January 4) because of a gas leak in Pulborough, the fire service has said.

By Jacob Panons
1 hour ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 9:28am

At 9.57pm West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Billingshurst Fire Station and Petworth Fire Station 45 were dealing with a gas leak in Church Hill.

A spokesperson added: “Please avoid travelling into the area and if nearby, keep your doors and windows shut.”

The service later said the gas supply had been isolated and inspections of the gas main were taking place.

Sussex Police also attended the incident
At 10.46pm the spokesperson added: “Just one crew from Billingshurst Fire Station remains at the scene. Thank you to local residents for your patience whilst precautionary safety measures are in place.”

Sussex Police and SGN have been contacted for more information.

People were evacuated because of the gas leak in Pulborough. Picture from Eddie Mitchell