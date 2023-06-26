People, Places and Polar Bears photography exhibition in Steyning

The exhibition is called “People, Places and Polar Bears”. and the theme covers the importance of photography in everybody’s lives - be it day-to-day, special events, doing what you love most, or travel and holidays.

A Polar Bear wakes up from its snooze

Perhaps we all take photography too much for granted these days but the images we take now will leave an important legacy for future generations about the social history of our times - what we did in life, the people and family we knew and loved, the places we visited, and the things we were passionate about. They all provide an important pictorial history.

At the exhibition the images you will see are all from our members - from beginners to advanced photographers - and these images will all have special meaning and significance to those who took them.

Amongst the many prints being displayed, we will have special featured displays of:

Steyning Camera Club’s history including a rolling audio-visual with many images from past and present;

A panel pf prints from the club’s first Fellowship of the Royal Photographic Society;

A panel showing the aftermath of an earthquake in Nepal;

prints taken from phone cameras;

And probably the longest print you may ever see -13 metres long! (The longest in the UK? ).

Many of these prints will be for sale and you will be able to collect them at the end of the exhibition weekend, or the photographer will post them onto you at extra cost.

We shall also have refreshments to revive you and a Tombola to win a nice little prize or two!

We hope the exhibition will inspire you to further your photography skills, whether you use a phone camera or a more complicated one, and maybe join our club who can help you on this journey. See our website for more details www.steyningcc.org.uk

So, come and meet us on the weekend of July 15-16 at the Steyning Centre and find out more, or just browse and have a tea/coffee and cake!