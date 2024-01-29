People turn out at Hailsham Community Groups New Year's resolutions event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, organised by the Hailsham Community Groups Forum, was open to everyone to attend and representatives from local community groups were on hand to answer questions about what they do and how new members and/or volunteers can benefit from joining them.

There was also a 'Volunteers’ Hub' at which people who were unable to commit to joining any group or organisation but wish to help out occasionally, could register their interest.

"It’s the people of Hailsham that really make our town such a wonderful place to live and work," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira. "One of the best ways to meet new people and benefit from new experiences is through joining one of the many clubs and community groups around the town."

"I'm delighted that many residents came along to this special event, found out more about the groups operating in the local area and joined one or more of them!"

This was the fifth 'What Can I Join in Hailsham?' annual event, this year drawing in over 200 people through its doors. Organisers were pleased to welcome both the Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook and Town Crier Terry Tozer to the event, and both talked to stallholders and were able to offer support to a number of them.

Nearly 30 organisations attended the event including Hailsham Lions Club, Cuckmere Buses, Hailsham Historical Society, Wealden Citizens' Advice Bureau, Hailsham Festival, Demelza Hospice Care for Children, Bird Aid, Hailsham Bonfire Society, Hailsham Choral Society, St Wilfrids' Hospice, Hailsham Old Pavilion Society (H.O.P.S.), Hailsham U3A and Hailsham Active.

Mr Caira added: "A big thank you to everyone that came along, as well as to members of the public and all the clubs and groups that made it such a success - and to Hailsham Parish Church for making their beautiful building available for us again."

What Can I Join in Hailsham 2024 event