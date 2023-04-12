People urged to “save emergency services for saving lives” during NHS strike action

The NHS in Sussex is urging those who need urgent medical care that’s not an emergency to “save emergency services for saving lives” over the next few days of the junior doctor’s strike action, and make sure they use the right services for their needs.

NHS Sussex Chief Medical Officer, Dr Dinesh Sinha, said: “A&E is for life-threatening emergencies and to provide urgent help for people who may have become seriously ill, for example a stroke or a heart attack, we need to save emergency services for saving lives, especially during the junior doctor strike action.

“Health and care organisations in Sussex are working together to maintain patient safety ,and emergency and critical care will be prioritised and will continue to be available for those who need it, and we urge the public to help us by using the right service to meet their needs.”

All health services in Sussex are experiencing high levels of demand, and there continues to be a steady rise in people attending emergency departments.

Easter half term period is traditionally pressured for health services with a four-day bank holiday, and the junior doctor industrial action which is running until this Saturday is adding further significant challenges.

That’s why anyone who needs urgent medical support, but does not have a life-threatening illness or injury, should contact NHS111 first by dialling 111 or going online to 111.nhs.uk

NHS111 is available 24 hours a day and can provide help and support online or over the phone, including connecting callers to pharmacists and out of hours GPs, as well as helping those in need get to the most appropriate service if they do need to see someone face to face.