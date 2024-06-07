10 adorable dogs and puppies for adoption from Raystede - including Labradoodles, Huskies and Staffies 🐶

Take a look at the dogs at Raystede who are in need of homes.

Do you have room in your heart and your home for a pup from Raystede?

They haven’t had the best start to life but are hoping to find happy forever homes.

The dogs below are all currently in the care of Raystede – located in Ringmer, near Lewes.

To find out more, and to begin your adoption application on the charity’s website, visit: www.raystede.org/adopt/dogs.

1. Lola - three-year-old Staffie cross

Lola is a loveable, bouncy pup, according to Raystede. She bonds closely to people, can be excitable around her friends, and loves a fuss. However, she can be worried by men. Lola is social with other dogs and could possibly live with another well-matched canine. She may be able to live with teenagers. She is not suited to live with cats. Photo: Raystede

2. Goofy - two-year-old Labradoodle

Goofy is a very friendly, excitable and boisterous boy who is full of fun, according to Raystede. He will need a home with his own secure garden, and owners who are aware of the energy needs of his breed. Goofy could live with confident cats, children aged 10+ and a well-suited dog. He is house trained, fine travelling and can be left fior short periods. Photo: Raystede

3. Bear - three-year-old Staffie cross

Bear is a pretty, bouncy pup, according to Raystede. She bonds closely to people and loves a fuss. However, she can be worried by men. Bear is mostly social with other dogs but needs to be the only dog in the home. She could possibly live with older teens and cannot live with cats. Photo: Raystede

4. Bertie - two-year-old Collie cross Labrador

Bertie is a fun-loving new arrival at Raystede. He is a friendly, bouncy dog but has a shy and sensitive side with new people. He is boisterous around other dogs and will require training for this. He cannot live with cats. Raystede said he is a bouncy youngster who needs an active family that will enjoy having fun with him, provide fun training and plenty of cuddles too. Weighing 35kg, Bertie's owners must have the ability to manage his strength. Photo: Raystede

