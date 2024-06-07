4 . Bertie - two-year-old Collie cross Labrador

Bertie is a fun-loving new arrival at Raystede. He is a friendly, bouncy dog but has a shy and sensitive side with new people. He is boisterous around other dogs and will require training for this. He cannot live with cats. Raystede said he is a bouncy youngster who needs an active family that will enjoy having fun with him, provide fun training and plenty of cuddles too. Weighing 35kg, Bertie's owners must have the ability to manage his strength. Photo: Raystede