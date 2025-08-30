10 fun things to do in Sussex before the summer holidays end

3 . Wilfrid the Seal Trail - Chichester Cathedral

Families are invited to seek out artefacts, such as flowers pressed by a soldier between the pages of a Bible in the trenches of WWI and 800-year-old rings worn by Bishops during the 12th century. Led by Wilfrid the Seal, children and their adults will delight in uncovering the rich and vibrant tales behind these historic items. The trail can be collected from the Visitors' Desk or at points around the Cathedral. The event is running until November 15. Full details here: https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/wilfrid-seal-trail-children-and-families Photo: Staff