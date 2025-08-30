Toys Through Time is a six-week festival exploring how toys and games have evolved from the Medieval era to the Victorians. Take part in an interactive play trail and the outdoor play zone (involving a hobby horse assault course) or participate in the toy making station and make your own Victorian toys to take home. Runs from 10am to 5pm until Tuesday, September 2. For full details, visit: www.wealddown.co.uk/events/summer-holidays/placeholder image
Toys Through Time is a six-week festival exploring how toys and games have evolved from the Medieval era to the Victorians. Take part in an interactive play trail and the outdoor play zone (involving a hobby horse assault course) or participate in the toy making station and make your own Victorian toys to take home. Runs from 10am to 5pm until Tuesday, September 2. For full details, visit: www.wealddown.co.uk/events/summer-holidays/

10 fun things to do in Sussex before the summer holidays end

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2025, 14:27 BST
With the start of term just around the corner, here are some ideas to cram some fun into the last few days of the summer holidays.

For most children in East and West Sussex, school starts up again on Wednesday (September 3).

Whether you’re looking for events, craft sessions or just some fun and relaxing walks – we’ve got some suggestions for you to fill the last few days of the holidays with fun.

Take a look at our ideas below.

1. The Observatory Science Centre Astronomy Festival - Herstmonceux

The Observatory Science Centre's Astronomy Festival provides an entire weekend of fun for families and astronomy lovers. The weekend includes a series of lectures, stargazing events and spectacular science exhibits and exhibitions. The event started yesterday (August 29) and will continue until tomorrow (August 31). For full details, visit: www.the-observatory.org/events/astronomy-festival. Photo: Observatory Science Centre

2. Priory Meadow's giant sand pit - Hastings

A free giant sandpit, located at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, is perfect for children to build, dig and let their imaginations run wild. Open from 9am to 5pm - tomorrow (Sunday, August 31) is the last day it's on! Photo: Staff

3. Wilfrid the Seal Trail - Chichester Cathedral

Families are invited to seek out artefacts, such as flowers pressed by a soldier between the pages of a Bible in the trenches of WWI and 800-year-old rings worn by Bishops during the 12th century. Led by Wilfrid the Seal, children and their adults will delight in uncovering the rich and vibrant tales behind these historic items. The trail can be collected from the Visitors' Desk or at points around the Cathedral. The event is running until November 15. Full details here: https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/wilfrid-seal-trail-children-and-families Photo: Staff

4. Dragonfly Festival at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) - Arundel

Explore the magical world of dragonflies at WWT. Dragonfly games, safaris and craft workshops are on offer. Plus save 10% when you book online. For full details, visit: https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel/whats-on/dragonfly-festival-at-arundel-wetland-centre Photo: WWT

