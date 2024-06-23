1 . Bishop's Palace Gardens

These gardens are a gem nestled in the heart of the city. Despite its central location, these gardens could easily be missed and remain much quieter than the city's other parks and green spaces. However, this makes it the perfect place for a quiet walk or to sit down with a book. Most of the work that goes into maintaining the tranquil gardens is undertaken by a team of dedicated volunteers. The Friends of Bishop’s Palace Garden Chichester are admirably dedicated to preserving the secret gardens, which are home to a large number of significant trees, one of which is believed to be around 400 years old!Photo: Archive