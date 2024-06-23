These spots in Chichester will likely be missed off tourists’ itinerary but are treasured by locals ‘in the know’.
Some of these places are hidden gems because they’re physically concealed and are only stumbled upon accidentally, while others are, in our opinion, just hugely underrated.
Take a look below at our list – were you aware of all these spots?
1. Bishop's Palace Gardens
These gardens are a gem nestled in the heart of the city. Despite its central location, these gardens could easily be missed and remain much quieter than the city's other parks and green spaces. However, this makes it the perfect place for a quiet walk or to sit down with a book. Most of the work that goes into maintaining the tranquil gardens is undertaken by a team of dedicated volunteers. The Friends of Bishop’s Palace Garden Chichester are admirably dedicated to preserving the secret gardens, which are home to a large number of significant trees, one of which is believed to be around 400 years old!Photo: Archive
2. Peregrine Falcons at Chichester Cathedral
Chichester Cathedral can't be easily missed - but tourists may not know about the landmark's famous flock of peregrine falcons! Over the years, the peregrine falcons have delighted visitors with sightings from the Cathedral grounds from March until August. You can also watch along at home thanks to the nest live streams available at: www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/chichester-peregrines. The peregrine project is collaboratively run by Chichester Cathedral, the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS), Carnyx and local wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw who have been observing the birds since 2001.Photo: David Shaw Wildlife
3. Bosham
Bosham is a quaint village nestled in Chichester Harbour. The harbour is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, which means you can expect to see many breeds of migrating wildfowl here. For this reason - and because of its stunning views - the quay is a wonderful place for a walk on a warm day. Bosham has a rich history too, and has been inhabited since Roman times. It was also mentioned in the Domesday Book - listed as Boseham in 1086. Despite being small and relatively quiet, Bosham is home to some lovely independent businesses and plenty of pubs.Photo: Getty Images
4. New Park Cinema
An independent cinema which is lesser-known than the city's chain-owned counterpart - but loved by local cinephiles. New Park Cinema was established in 1979 and has charitable status. Its aims are to support young people, screen a high-quality programme of films, build a community and create fulfilling employment and volunteering opportunities. It's also home to the Annual Chichester International Film Festival.Photo: Archive