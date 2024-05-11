10 of the best pubs in Sussex to enjoy on hottest weekend of 2024 so far

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 5th May 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 17:02 BST
With the hottest weekend of 2024 well underway, here are the best pubs in Sussex for you to enjoy.

If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a drink or a meal this weekend, then look no further.

The pubs listed below have been handpicked based on their reviews and rankings on TripAdvisor.

Each establishment has a four star rating or higher, in addition to several reviews from customers including the words ‘best pub in Sussex’.

With many being home to cosy log burners and beautiful beer gardens, you’ll be able to enjoy yourself no matter the weather.

10 of the best pubs in Sussex to enjoy this Bank Holiday Weekend.

1. 10 of the best pubs in Sussex to enjoy this Bank Holiday Weekend

10 of the best pubs in Sussex to enjoy this Bank Holiday Weekend. Photo: Pixabay

The Fountain Inn is a beautiful 16th Century pub with a cosy fireplace and stunning landscaped gardens. It has an average rating of four from over 600 reviews. One customer said: "Best pub in Sussex. Just the most fabulous friendly country pub in a beautiful setting with the best staff! Always have such a great time here sitting by the cosy fire enjoying their delicious menu."

2. The Fountain Inn - Ashurst

The Fountain Inn is a beautiful 16th Century pub with a cosy fireplace and stunning landscaped gardens. It has an average rating of four from over 600 reviews. One customer said: "Best pub in Sussex. Just the most fabulous friendly country pub in a beautiful setting with the best staff! Always have such a great time here sitting by the cosy fire enjoying their delicious menu." Photo: Google Street View

The Abergavenny Arms has a warm and friendly atmosphere and cosy interior. It has an average rating of 4.5 from over 500 reviews. One customer said: "This pub is head and shoulders above any establishment we have visited in Sussex this century."

3. The Abergavenny Arms - Rodmell

The Abergavenny Arms has a warm and friendly atmosphere and cosy interior. It has an average rating of 4.5 from over 500 reviews. One customer said: "This pub is head and shoulders above any establishment we have visited in Sussex this century." Photo: Google Street View

The pub dates back to 1840 and serves locally sourced beers, cider and sparkling wine, in addition to a seasonal menu using local produce. It has an average rating of 4.5 from nearly 500 reviews. One customer said: "The food is superb. It is the best pub in Sussex"

4. The Coach and Horses - Haywards Heath

The pub dates back to 1840 and serves locally sourced beers, cider and sparkling wine, in addition to a seasonal menu using local produce. It has an average rating of 4.5 from nearly 500 reviews. One customer said: "The food is superb. It is the best pub in Sussex" Photo: Google Street View

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SussexTripAdvisor