Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
7 minutes ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
1 hour ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
4 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
5 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
6 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

10 of the best walks in Haywards Heath, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of beautiful walks in Haywards Heath and the surrounding areas for residents to explore.

By Ellis Peters
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:06 BST

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of walks and select the ten best walks in the district and say in 50 words or less why.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Haywards Heath’s walking spots, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.

See more: 10 of the best pubs in Eastbourne, handpicked by an AI chatbot, Top 12 places to visit in Worthing, handpicked by an AI Chatbot, Top 10 places to visit in Eastbourne, handpicked by an AI Chatbot

Here are the walks ChatGPT recommended:

This beautiful park offers a variety of walks through landscaped gardens and woodland areas, and is located just a short walk from the town center

1. Beech Hurst Gardens

This beautiful park offers a variety of walks through landscaped gardens and woodland areas, and is located just a short walk from the town center Photo: Accredited

This National Trust property features stunning gardens, woodland trails, and a treetop walkway, making it a great place for a leisurely stroll

2. Wakehurst Place

This National Trust property features stunning gardens, woodland trails, and a treetop walkway, making it a great place for a leisurely stroll Photo: Steve Robards

This Grade II listed garden features over 200 acres of stunning grounds to explore, with a variety of different walks to suit all abilities

3. Borde Hill Garden

This Grade II listed garden features over 200 acres of stunning grounds to explore, with a variety of different walks to suit all abilities Photo: S Robards

This 14-mile trail takes walkers through the beautiful countryside of Sussex, passing through Haywards Heath along the way

4. Cuckoo Trail

This 14-mile trail takes walkers through the beautiful countryside of Sussex, passing through Haywards Heath along the way Photo: Peter Cripps

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Haywards HeathEastbourneWorthing