10 of the best walks in Haywards Heath, handpicked by an AI chatbot
There are plenty of beautiful walks in Haywards Heath and the surrounding areas for residents to explore.
By Ellis Peters
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:06 BST
But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of walks and select the ten best walks in the district and say in 50 words or less why.
ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Haywards Heath’s walking spots, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.
See more: 10 of the best pubs in Eastbourne, handpicked by an AI chatbot, Top 12 places to visit in Worthing, handpicked by an AI Chatbot, Top 10 places to visit in Eastbourne, handpicked by an AI Chatbot
Here are the walks ChatGPT recommended:
Page 1 of 3