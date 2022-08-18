100 per cent pass rate for Chichester College T Level students

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester College

The college has recorded a 100 per cent pass rate, according to figures just released for 2022.

Chichester College was one of the first colleges in the country to offer these pioneering new qualifications, launching the first three courses Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction, Education and Childcare and Digital Production, Design and Development.

Across the college, 45 students are among the first cohort nationally to have studied and completed T Levels, new Government-led technical qualifications – and five have secured distinctions while 32 have achieved merits.Helen Loftus, principal at Chichester College, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see our first T Level students receiving their results today, having worked so hard and paved the way for those coming after them.

“And to record a 100 per cent pass rate for our first T Level students is remarkable. They have worked so hard through challenging times, navigating industry placements during a global pandemic and producing high quality work throughout. They should be so proud of what they have achieved.

“We look forward to seeing them take their next steps, whether that will be university, higher apprenticeships or employment.