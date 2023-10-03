100 West Sussex Rainbows and Brownies go wild on Wildlife Discovery Day at RSPB Pulborough Brooks

Girls from across West Sussex spent the day as adventurers, getting hands-on with nature, as part of the RSPB's partnership with Girlguiding London and South East England.

Rainbows, Brownies and leaders from Worthing's Charmandean district. Picture: Girlguiding London and South East England

Around 350 Girlguiding members aged four to 14 went out and about at the weekend to learn more about the nature on their doorstep and how they can protect it.

Among them were 100 West Sussex Rainbows and Brownies, including girls from the Charmandean district in Worthing, who visited RSPB Pulborough Brooks on Saturday.

Amanda Teasel, Chief Commissioner for Girlguiding London and South East England, said: “We’re committed to giving our young members exceptional experiences, so we’re delighted to offer these nature discovery adventures in partnership with the RSPB.

One of the Rainbows pond dipping at RSPB Pulborough Brooks. Picture: Girlguiding London and South East England

"Such adventures are as important as ever, with Girlguiding's research showing that an overwhelming majority of girls want to spend more time outdoors and in nature.

"By enjoying and discovering green spaces, girls can gain the wellbeing benefits which nature brings, inspiring them to protect and conserve their natural environment.”

The Wildlife Discovery Day at RSPB Pulborough Brooks saw the girls exploring the reserve with the help of RSPB staff and Girlguiding leaders.

Rainbow Emily said: “My favourite bit was the pond dipping and finding the see-through phantom midge larvae.”

A Brownie looking at minibeasts. Picture: Girlguiding London and South East England

Activities on offer included pond dipping, using their senses to experience nature and making wild art. They were mini scientists surveying minibeasts and discovered Devil’s coach horse beetles, centipedes and millipedes, as well as larvae of glow worms and stag beetles, and marvelous moths.

Brownie Lillian said: “I really liked looking for the minibeasts because I found a really big beetle!”

The girls each took home the Growing Up Wild Insects and Minibeasts Paw Print badge.

Yvonne Hunt, RSPB youth partnerships officer, said: “It is incredible to see so many young girls exploring and connecting with the natural world through this partnership with Girlguiding London and South East and our biggest event yet.“Young people are key to solving the nature crisis we are facing and the enthusiasm and excitement for nature we have seen this weekend goes to show just how much impact the next generation will have.”