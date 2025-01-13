100-year-old reveals secrets to a long life – keeping fit and staying sociable
Helen Birch has been at Romans Care Community for two years, having previously lived in the same bungalow in Mile Oak for decades.
Manager Sarah Mainwaring said: "She first came for respite and then went home for a couple of weeks but quickly decided to come back permanently. Green is her favourite colour and all the staff have worn green for her birthday."
Helen received a birthday card from the King and Queen, and was visited by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, after a special family lunch on her birthday, Monday, January 13.
There was also a family party for around 30 guests at the home on Sunday, January 12.
Helen is still quite mobile and said that was an important factor in reaching 100.
She used to go horse riding and was a regular bowls player, running the women's section at Portslade Bowls Club for many years.
Helen said: "I used to run the ladies group when they were separate clubs for men and women, then they were mixed together.
"I liked it. I used to bowl all the time and I made lots of friends. We went all over the area to play other clubs. I think you have got to keep moving, keep on the go and keep yourself fit."
Helen said meeting people and chatting were also important.
She added: "I am sociable. You need to see people. I like it here, the people are nice and they are kind to me and helpful."
Helen was born in Holland Road, Hove, and when she grew up, her job was in clerical work. She met her husband, Canadian soldier Graham Birch, during the Second World War and they had one son, Michael, who now lives in Norfolk.
Graham's parents left him their bungalow in Stanley Avenue, Mile Oak. Helen lived there for 70 years and although sadly her husband died many years ago, she has always had family nearby.
Helen said: "It was nice there. It was like being in the country."
Nephew Alan Johnson said moving to Romans had been fantastic for her. She has always been a sweet person and life in the home does her good, adding years to her life, he believes.
