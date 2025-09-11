100-year-old Sussex zoo invites 100-year-old guests to share its centenary celebrations

A century-old zoo in Sussex invited local centenarians to share their 100-year celebrations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking its own centenary year, the Sussex attraction invited local centenarians, along with their families and carers, to enjoy a completely free day out. The guests of honour enjoyed everything the Park has to offer, from spotting animals at the zoo, to indulging in a nostalgic cream tea - just like the ones served when Drusillas first opened as a Tea Cottage in 1925.

For many of the centenarian guests, Drusillas holds fond memories from visits throughout multiple generations of their family. 101-year-old Diana Benton reminisced about ‘so many lovely family memories’ and brought along photos from the late 1940s when she first visited. 101-year-old Peter Valentine talked fondly about bringing his daughters many decades ago, and more recently his granddaughters, with Drusillas holding a special place in his family’s heart

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For others, the day marked their very first trip – proving you’re never too old for a day out at the zoo! 102 year-old Ivy Bull and 100 year-old Joan McCrudden amazed staff and proved just how young at heart they were by playing on the children’s climbing frame equipment, with cheeky glints in their eyes.

A century-old zoo in Sussex invited local centenarians to share their 100-year celebrations. Picture: Drusillas

There were 21 people on the final guestlist comprised of men and women between 100 and 102, with a few spritely 99 year-olds on the cusp of reaching centenarian status, including Joan Murrel, grandmother of the Park’s family owners. In attendance were; Gerry Peacock (101), Lynne Willis (100), Barbara Hart (100), Peter Valentine (101), Sylvia Whitaker (101), Christine Barr (101), Joan McCrudden (100), Peggy Davis (100), Beryl Hoare (101), Alice Baldwin (99), Daphne Mclaughlan (99), Ivy Bull (102), Dorothy ‘Libbi’ Smith (101), Elsa Flint (100), Audrey Goddard (100), Diana Benton (101), Robert Heath (99), Terry Carter (100), Hetty Bath (101), Peggy Chessun (100), and Joan Murrell (99).

Drusillas' Managing Director, Cassie Poland, said: "It’s a huge honour to welcome so many centenarians to the Park today. Their lives span the same century as Drusillas, and we’re so proud to celebrate with them. It’s wonderful to be able to bring generations together and create new memories in the place where so many family traditions have been made over the decades."

Some of the centenarian guests also enjoyed meet-and-greet with the zoo’s group of lemurs. The, stripe-tailed primates, featured on the Park’s logo, hold a unique place in Drusillas’ history as the only animal species to have been residents for the entire 100 years - the very first was Georgina, a ring-tailed lemur.