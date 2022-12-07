100th Birthday Celebrations for Haywards Heath resident

Evelyn Ashby, resident of Aniska Lodge Nursing Home, near Haywards Heath, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, 4th December with a party attended by family, friends and nursing home staff.

Celebrating 100 Years with Family and Friends

Evelyn had a wonderful afternoon and was delighted to also receive a card from King Charles III and Queen Camilla to mark the occasion. Evelyn was born in Mill Hill, North West London. She, like many young girls at that time, went into “service” as a maid for a well to do family in Felixstowe, Suffolk.

She moved back to London soon after the outbreak of the second World War, where she worked as a projectionist in a cinema. This is where she met her late husband Ron. They married in 1953 and their daughter Linda was born in 1956.

