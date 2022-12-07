Edit Account-Sign Out
100th Birthday Celebrations for Haywards Heath resident

Evelyn Ashby, resident of Aniska Lodge Nursing Home, near Haywards Heath, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, 4th December with a party attended by family, friends and nursing home staff.

By Tracy WhiteContributor
6 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 2:14pm
Celebrating 100 Years with Family and Friends

Evelyn had a wonderful afternoon and was delighted to also receive a card from King Charles III and Queen Camilla to mark the occasion. Evelyn was born in Mill Hill, North West London. She, like many young girls at that time, went into “service” as a maid for a well to do family in Felixstowe, Suffolk.

She moved back to London soon after the outbreak of the second World War, where she worked as a projectionist in a cinema. This is where she met her late husband Ron. They married in 1953 and their daughter Linda was born in 1956.

They moved to Burgess Hill in 1964 where Evelyn loved walking through the countryside and enjoyed working in her garden. Ron passed away in 1990 and Evelyn has, until recently, been cared for at home by Linda. Evelyn is now a very popular resident of Aniska Lodge Nursing Home and enjoys spending time with the other residents and receiving regular visits from Linda.

