Typical of British weather, Sussex will experience changeable conditions this week, according to the Met Office.

The rain is set to clear this evening (Tuesday), making way for bright spells on Wednesday (May 28).

From Thursday (May 29) to Saturday (May 31), heavy showers will ‘remain possible’, though temperatures will turn warmer, according to the Met Office.

Hopefully, the weather will remain dry enough for a beach or park trip at some point this week…

But if you do find yourself in need of rainy day activities throughout half term, take a look at our suggestions below.

1 . Tangmere Military Aviation Museum - Tangmere, West Sussex Tangmere Military Aviation Museum is home to an impressive display of historic aircraft and memorabilia stretching from the First World War through to the Cold War. The museum is largely indoors and children under five go free! For more information, visit: https://tangmere-museum.org.uk/ Photo: Staff

2 . Bluebell Railway - Sheffield Park, East Sussex A 'must-visit' for railway enthusiasts and families - enjoy the on-site museum and take in stunning views of the Sussex countryside from the comfort of a historic train. View the timetable and book tickets at: www.bluebell-railway.com/ Photo: Google Maps

3 . The Triangle Leisure Centre - Burgess Hill, West Sussex The Triangle is a 'state of the art' leisure centre which offers a gym, swimming pool, soft play, and sports classes. You won't exactly stay dry but you will be indoors! For more information, visit: www.placesleisure.org/centres/the-triangle/ Photo: Google Maps