Dogs Trust Shoreham is currently home to lots of sweet pups hoping to be given a second chance at happiness.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
The homeless dogs below include Spaniels, Collies, Labradors and, of course, wonderful mixed breeds.
1. Joan - three-year-old Border Collie
Joan is one of the sweetest ladies you’ll ever meet, according to Dogs Trust. The three-year-old has a gentle, affectionate nature once she knows you, though she can be a little shy at first. She is deaf, so she’s looking for kind, patient adopters who can take things slowly and help her build confidence in her new surroundings. Joan would thrive in a calm, quiet home and a secure garden is 'a must'. While she might enjoy a walking buddy, she’ll need to be the only pet at home. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Arley - one-year-old Labrador
Arley is an enthusiastic Labrador who is full of life and excitement. He’ll suit an active household with adopters who have plenty of time to dedicate to him, with the youngest family members of secondary-school age. Arley can be sensitive at times, so he needs a stable home environment with consistent routines and a peaceful place to relax at the end of a busy day. A house in a quiet area (not a busy high street or flat) with a garden of his own is essential, as he can be noise-reactive and may bark at passers-by. Arley will need to be the only pet at home and isn’t suitable for properties that share walls with neighbouring dogs. However, he could have walking buddies with well-matched dogs, and it is advised that his adopters continue to work with him on his doggy-social skills. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Drake - eight-year-old Greyhound
Drake is a gentle, easy-going soul looking for a calm and quiet home where he can truly relax, Dogs Trust said. He’d love a peaceful environment with a secure garden to explore at his own pace and a cosy spot indoors where he can unwind in comfort. Drake could live with secondary-school age children but needs to be the only dog at home. He does enjoy walking alongside familiar dogs, but at home, he prefers to be the only one soaking up your attention. He’ll need to stay on-lead around wildlife and isn’t suitable for homes with cats or small animals, due to his natural sighthound instincts. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Skye - senior Staffie
Skye is a sweet, yet sensitive lady with a big heart and an adoration for human company. She is seeking a patient family who can be understanding of her sensitive side. She also needs to be the only pet. Skye can be worried around other dogs and she is currently working on building up her skills to manage her frustration levels. Adopters who are willing to continue working with Skye on reward-based training would be ideal. Dogs Trust said its training team 'will be there to support with it every step of the way'. A garden of her own is essential, so that she can enjoy a good, off-lead run-around from time to time. She would prefer a home where she doesn’t need to be left for long and it is vital that her adopters are around to settle her in through the initial stages. Photo: Dogs Trust
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.