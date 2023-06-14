As the sunshine and warm weather continues, one of the best ways to cool down is with an ice cream.

Worthing is filled with great places to stop and grab a frozen treat, so we’ve put together this list of 11 of our favourites to help keep you cool off this summer.

We've also compared the prices of a single cone or scoop at each venue.

This list is by no mean exhaustive, so if you have suggestions of places we should try, then please do let us know.

1 . Best places to get ice cream in Worthing Molloys, at the end of the pier, sells a single cone with Flake for £2.30 Photo: Katherine HM

2 . Best places to get ice cream in Worthing Coast, on Worthing seafront by the splash pad, has an ice cream window selling Mr Whippy cones at the weekends. A '99' with a Flake is £2.70. They sell a selection of Walls ice creams every day of the week. Photo: Katherine HM

3 . Best places to get ice cream in Worthing A single cone of home-made gelato at G-Lite, in Warwick Street, is £3.20 Photo: Katherine HM

4 . Best places to get ice cream in Worthing All the gelato at Fiordilatte, in Warwick Street, is home-made. A single scoop costs £2.50. Photo: Katherine HM