11 of the best places to grab an ice cream in Worthing

As the sunshine and warm weather continues, one of the best ways to cool down is with an ice cream.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 17:12 BST

Worthing is filled with great places to stop and grab a frozen treat, so we’ve put together this list of 11 of our favourites to help keep you cool off this summer.

We've also compared the prices of a single cone or scoop at each venue.

This list is by no mean exhaustive, so if you have suggestions of places we should try, then please do let us know.

Molloys, at the end of the pier, sells a single cone with Flake for £2.30

Coast, on Worthing seafront by the splash pad, has an ice cream window selling Mr Whippy cones at the weekends. A '99' with a Flake is £2.70. They sell a selection of Walls ice creams every day of the week.

A single cone of home-made gelato at G-Lite, in Warwick Street, is £3.20

All the gelato at Fiordilatte, in Warwick Street, is home-made. A single scoop costs £2.50.

