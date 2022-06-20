The hugely popular Summer Fayre returned after two years on Sunday, June 19

11 pictures showing the triumphant return of Burgess Hill Summer Fayre

One of Burgess Hill’s largest community events was back this weekend after a two year break.

By Gina Stainer
Monday, 20th June 2022, 1:52 pm

Visitors flocked to St John’s Park on Sunday (June 19) for the Summer Fayre, with inflatables, plenty of stalls and a miniature railway.

Community Groups and volunteers were there to talk to, with activities to try and performances to watch.

1. Burgess Hill Summer Fayre

The hugely popular Summer Fayre returned after two years on Sunday, June 19

Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

Burgess Hill
