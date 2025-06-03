11 Scariest roundabouts in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:25 BST
These are the scariest roundabouts in Horsham, according to Government data.

We’ve taken a look at the number of accidents which have occurred on, or very close to, roundabouts in and around Horsham town centre.

Website Crashmap uses Government data to map out where collisions have taken place during a five-year period between 2019 – 2023.

The data shows which roundabouts are the most prone to collisions. Take a look below at what seem to be the 11 most scary.

1. A24 Hop Oast roundabout

The A24 Hop Oast roundabout: 19 collisions have been recorded there between 2019 - 2023. Photo: Google

2. A24 Highwood roundabouts

Two roundabouts off the A24 slip road at Highwood: Seven accidents have been reported there - three of them serious. Photo: Google

3. A281 junction with A24 at Broadbridge Heath

12 collisions have been recorded at the Broadbridge Heath roundabout leading to the Tesco Extra store - three of the accidents have been serious. Photo: Google

4. A24 Robin Hood roundabout

Twelve collisions have been recorded on the roundabout at its junction near the turn off for Warnham Photo: Google

