A drug dealer from West Molesey has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Atthasat Chanamklang born on 14/06/1992, received the sentence at Winchester Crown Court today (January 12), after pleading guilty to the possession and supply of cannabis, and being found guilty by the jury of supplying cocaine.

Acting on intelligence, officers conducted a warrant on his home in July last year. During the search, officers discovered Chanamklang’s phone, which contained messages referencing the wholesale purchase and onward supply of cocaine and cannabis measuring in the kilos. It also referenced a chain of people supplying drugs for him across North Surrey and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arrested and charged with drugs offences that same day, he was remanded to prison, awaiting trial.

Atthasat Chanamklang born on 14/06/1992. Photo: Surrey Police.

Acting Police Sergeant Benjamin Deacon, the investigating officer, said: “Drug dealers not only believe they are above the law, but they also think that they are a step ahead of police and too smart to be caught. Whilst they might enjoy freedom and profit from their crimes for a short while, we will catch them. This case is a perfect example of that.

“Astoundingly, Mr Chanamklang was on probationary licence at the time of the offending, so it is disappointing to see that he learned nothing from his previous incarceration and chose not to take advantage of his second chance.