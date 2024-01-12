11 year prison sentence for West Molesey drug dealer
Atthasat Chanamklang born on 14/06/1992, received the sentence at Winchester Crown Court today (January 12), after pleading guilty to the possession and supply of cannabis, and being found guilty by the jury of supplying cocaine.
Acting on intelligence, officers conducted a warrant on his home in July last year. During the search, officers discovered Chanamklang’s phone, which contained messages referencing the wholesale purchase and onward supply of cocaine and cannabis measuring in the kilos. It also referenced a chain of people supplying drugs for him across North Surrey and London.
Arrested and charged with drugs offences that same day, he was remanded to prison, awaiting trial.
Acting Police Sergeant Benjamin Deacon, the investigating officer, said: “Drug dealers not only believe they are above the law, but they also think that they are a step ahead of police and too smart to be caught. Whilst they might enjoy freedom and profit from their crimes for a short while, we will catch them. This case is a perfect example of that.
“Astoundingly, Mr Chanamklang was on probationary licence at the time of the offending, so it is disappointing to see that he learned nothing from his previous incarceration and chose not to take advantage of his second chance.
“For officers investigating this kind of offending information provided by members of the public is crucial. Whether through 101, our website, or anonymously Crimestoppers every bit of information helps to convict criminals.”