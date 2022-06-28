The event, in aid of the Royal British Legion, celebrated and honoured those that serve and have served in the Armed Forces.

On Saturday, local veterans and uniformed groups mustered at Arun Parade before marching down South Terrace and into the East Green arena to take part in a traditional Drumhead Service which kicked off a packed day of attractions and entertainment.

Following the service, the Starlings Aerobatic Team put on an aerial display over the sea.

Spectators surrounding the main arena were treated to two performances from the Stannage Stunt Team. The team – Aaron Stannage, Conor Brennan, Jordan Paton and Amy Hodgson – took on numerous death-defying stunts and jumps.

Crowds cheered Aaron and his team as they leaped over one of our featured armoured vehicles and performed high falls and fire runs.

There was two performances from the Band and Bugles of the Rifles. It is a military band serving as the regimental band for The Rifles, the sole rifle regiment and the largest in the British Army.

Other highlight attractions included the Cadets Massed Band performance on the Stage by the Sea, a BBMF Hurricane aerial display, an armoured vehicle display, a performance from the Gatwick Caledonian Pipe Band, a display of military vehicles, vintage fire engines and a replica static Spitfire as well as a variety of exhibits and activities in the Littlehampton Museum tent.

Speaking about the event, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “It was a great day from start to finish. I would like to thank all of the community groups, performers, contractors, the RNLI, Foreshore Office, Coastguard and Harbour Board who helped our events team make the day happen.

"Thank you to everyone who made a donation to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, their stall raised over £1,000.

"The event continues to be so well supported and it is fantastic to see so many people of all ages enjoying themselves. I would also like to thank Harbour Park in particular who support the event each year.’’

