Luca Brugnoli, 12, from Lindfield is trying to raise £27,750 to record his first solo album

Luca Brugnoli, who sings in Libera and the choir at Brambletye School, is trying to raise a £27,750 for the project.

The talented young treble has a following of 20,000 fans at the moment and is well known for performing choral music.

But he also loves contemporary and other genres and wants his album to show a different side to his singing.

“I’ve been singing for almost seven years now and it’s just become a part of my life,” said Luca, adding that he loves the excitement of performing live.

“I go up on stage and have a really nice time and I just love to see happy faces,” he said.

Luca added: “I’ve sung in America and Japan, and Westminster Cathedral, St John's Smith Square, Brighton, Arundel, Chichester, and various other places too.

“Performing in Japan was amazing and it was really fun.”

Luca’s talent was first identified at age eight by teacher Charly Harris at Cumnor House Sussex in Haywards Heath.

Luca then auditioned for chorister schools but chose instead to sing in Libera, a choir founded by the late Robert Prizeman.

Mother Mandi, 48, said both Luca’s family and school are proud of him and said Luca is a semi-finalist in the BBC's Young Chorister of the Year.

Luca is pleased his fundraiser is half way to its target and is happy people are supporting his music.

People can contribute at www.kickstarter.com/projects/recordluca/record-luca-brugnoli.

Tracks already recorded on video for release after summer include ‘Ave Maria’ by Michael Lorenc and ‘Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)’ by Don McLean.

Mandi said Luca is also looking for corporate support and perhaps a sponsor who could contribute a significant sum in return for a performance or advertising on the album.

She said Luca is continuing to develop his singing skills under the guidance of mentor Rob Lewis, who has a ton of experience in the industry and helped propel 12-year-old treble Cai Thomas to fame.

Luca also loves dancing, which he does five times a week, and ultimately wants to have a career in music and entertainment, perhaps collaborating with other singers.