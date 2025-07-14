125 new West Sussex village homes given go-ahead after planning battle

Plans to build 125 new homes in a West Sussex village have been given the go-ahead following a planning battle.

Developers Northgate Properties lodged an application with Horsham District Council last year to build the homes on land at Hilland House in New Road, Billingshurst. But the developers’ proposals were turned down by Horsham District Council, despite being recommended for approval by council officers.

However, Northgate Properties launched an appeal against the council’s decision – and were this week given the go ahead by a Government planning inspector to build the properties, along with a new access road, new landscaping and a woodland park.

The company says it intends to build 71 homes for sale on the open market and 54 ‘affordable’ homes on the site.

The site in Billingshurst where developers have now been granted permission by a Government inspector to build 125 new homes

The council had argued that the proposed development was outside of the built-up area of Billingshurst and said there were ‘sub-standard’ access arrangements for the development.

It stated: “The proposed development, by reason of the substandard access for walking, wheeling and cycling derived from the practical limitations of the use of the footway on New Road, and the suitability of the year-round surfacing of footpath 1942 and uncertainty over its fencing within the field, fails to accord with policy 40 of the Horsham District Planning Framework.”

But, giving the go-ahead, the planning inspector said: “The proposed development would provide up to 125 houses, 43 per cent of which would be affordable which would provide new homes in an area where there is a substantial and ongoing shortfall in supply.

"The development would make a positive contribution to providing affordable homes and make an effective use of land in this regard.”

The overturning of the council’s rejection of the developers’ plans is the second in the Horsham area to be made this week by a planning inspector.

Another application for 800 homes on land at Horsham Golf Club has also been given the go-ahead by the Planning Inspectorate, despite being originally refused planning permission by the district council.