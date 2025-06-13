13 fabulous photos of Arundel castle gardens in the summer sun

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 13th Jun 2025, 11:22 BST
Arundel Castle’s gardens are a bit of a hidden gem. In the summer sun, the whole place comes alive, full of colour, calm, and character.

Tucked away in West Sussex, Arundel Castle's gardens are a proper hidden gem — full of colour, character, and calm.

In the summer, everything’s in full bloom: roses climbing up old stone walls, wildflowers doing their thing, and sunlight pouring over every corner.

Whether it’s the bold vibes of the Collector Earl’s Garden or the more tucked-away, peaceful spots like the Stumpery, there’s something about this place that just feels good.

