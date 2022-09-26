13 pictures of Henfield Joggers' run 15 years ago

The weekend just gone saw the ever-popular Barns Green Half Marathon, while a Tough Mudder event was held at Holmbush Farm between Horsham and Crawley off the A264.

This week we look at some photos from a run held by Henfield Joggers in September 2007. As well as a main event there was a children’s run organised.

And 15 years later it appears the Henfield Joggers group is still going strong. They meet each Wednesday evening at Henfield Leisure Centre. Visit www.henfieldjoggers.co.uk for more details. Meanwhile a Henfield half-marathon was held this time last month.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in the pictures? Or do you remember taking part in this event, or on other years? Or are you planning to run a different race for charity in the near future? Email us at [email protected]

1. Henfield joggers 2007 run 1 Henfield Joggers run, children's race -photo by steve cobb Photo: NW Photo Sales

2. Henfield joggers 2007 run 2 HOR 230907 Henfield joggers run -photo by steve cobb Photo: NW Photo Sales

3. Henfield joggers 2007 run 3 HOR 230907 Henfield joggers run -photo by steve cobb Photo: NW Photo Sales

4. Henfield joggers 2007 run 4 HOR 230907 Henfield joggers run -photo by steve cobb Photo: NW Photo Sales