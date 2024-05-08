13-year-old girl from West Sussex's inspiring waterskiing story

13-year-old Mya Waterskiing at Chichester Waterski Club.

Diane Dunning said: “Last summer, Chichester Free School offered my 13-year-old daughter Mya the chance to join an after-school waterskiing club. She was excited by the idea but apprehensive about whether she could take part due to being born without her right hand.

Diane said they contacted Steve Grice at Chichester Waterski Club, the club's organizer and explained Mya's situation and eagerness to try waterskiing. Steve was ‘incredibly supportive and determined’ to make it happen.

She added: “He went above and beyond by contacting Access Adventures at Heron Lake, a registered charity near London that offers adaptive sports and activities. Mya had an amazing session at the lake and discovered she was a natural.

“The following week, she eagerly joined the Chichester Waterski Club's after school summer sessions. With her newfound ability, we paid for her to do one-to-one coaching every weekend during the summer holidays building her skills and confidence. She’s been able to connect with like-minded individuals at the lake and made some great friends too.

“As the season ended in November, Mya eagerly awaits the beginning of the new season.”

Mya Dunning said: “At the very start last June, I was looking for a new sport to get into for the new term. I was definitely worried at the start and kept thinking, ‘how am I going to water ski?’

‘The organiser of Chichester Waterski club was so amazing because he was on it for me, he contacted this access adventures place where they do skiing for people with disabilities and got the equipment I needed to get me down there.

“I had my first ski and it went really well. Fron, I think it was every weekend in the summer. I got a new handle, which had a harness that was attached to the handle. So if I fell off, then it would release.