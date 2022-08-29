14 pictures and a video from the first Bognor Regis Kite Festival in two years

The festival, which started back in 2016, featured live music from an Elton John tribute act, street food, giant inflatables, kite teams from all over the country and further afield, as well as a variety of craft making and kite stalls.

The new attractions at this year’s event included a ten metre long Sonic the Hedgehog inflatable, a 12 metre tall teddy bear inflatable, and three metre tall kites of Mickey Mouse and Dory from Finding Nemo.

Our photographer Steve Robards was at the 2022 Bognor Regis Kite Festival. You can view a selection of his pictures in the gallery below, as well as a video from the event at the top of the page.

