Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

14 pictures and a video from the first Bognor Regis Kite Festival in two years

Residents flocked to King George V Playing Fields, in Felpham, over the August bank holiday weekend for the first Bognor Regis Kite Festival in two years.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 29th August 2022, 3:20 pm

The festival, which started back in 2016, featured live music from an Elton John tribute act, street food, giant inflatables, kite teams from all over the country and further afield, as well as a variety of craft making and kite stalls.

The new attractions at this year’s event included a ten metre long Sonic the Hedgehog inflatable, a 12 metre tall teddy bear inflatable, and three metre tall kites of Mickey Mouse and Dory from Finding Nemo.

Our photographer Steve Robards was at the 2022 Bognor Regis Kite Festival. You can view a selection of his pictures in the gallery below, as well as a video from the event at the top of the page.

1. Bognor Regis Kite Festival

Residents flocked to King George V Playing Fields, in Felpham, over the August bank holiday weekend for the first Bognor Regis Kite Festival in two years

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo Sales

2. Bognor Regis Kite Festival

Residents flocked to King George V Playing Fields, in Felpham, over the August bank holiday weekend for the first Bognor Regis Kite Festival in two years

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo Sales

3. Bognor Regis Kite Festival

Residents flocked to King George V Playing Fields, in Felpham, over the August bank holiday weekend for the first Bognor Regis Kite Festival in two years

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo Sales

4. Bognor Regis Kite Festival

Residents flocked to King George V Playing Fields, in Felpham, over the August bank holiday weekend for the first Bognor Regis Kite Festival in two years

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4