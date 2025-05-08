14 sweet dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in Sussex

Dogs Trust’s local branch, in Shoreham, is currently home to lots of sweet dogs hoping for a second chance at life.
Take a look below and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Winnie - two-year-old Australian Kelpie Cross
Winnie is a beautiful young Kelpie cross who’s had an unsettled start to life. Found as a stray, she’s now searching for a quiet, patient home where she can finally feel safe, secure, and loved. Though initially nervous, Winnie is incredibly affectionate once she trusts you. She will thrive with a calm and patient adult-only family, who are committed to gently building her confidence through ongoing training and support. Winnie needs to be the only pet at home. However, she has shown interest in meeting quiet, small dogs while out on walks. She loves walking in peaceful areas, such as the quiet countryside, where she can avoid the stress of busy roads or traffic. A garden of her own is essential. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Willow - two-year-old Australian Kelpie Cross
Dogs Trust said Willow has a heart full of love that she is just waiting to share. Found as a stray, she’s now looking for a patient home where she can feel safe, loved, and supported as she builds her confidence in the world around her. Willow will thrive in a quiet environment and an adult-only household that understands her need for routine and gentle encouragement. She’s currently working on building her confidence, especially around cars and unfamiliar sounds, and would love owners who are happy to continue her positive training journey. She requires a garden of her own and may need a little help with her toilet training, but with time and consistency, it shouldn’t take Willow too long to settle into a routine, Dogs Trust said. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Tommy - five-year-old Yorkshire Terrier cross Poodle
Tommy is looking for a calm, understanding adult-only home. His adopters will need to be patient and willing to take things at Tommy's pace, following guidance from Dogs trust's behaviour team. Due to his difficult start in life, Tommy is still learning to feel safe and secure, particularly around food, so he’ll need a quiet, undisturbed space where he can eat without worry. A household with experience of sensitive dogs, or a willingness to learn would be ideal. He needs a family who can be gentle, consistent, and who can allow him all the time he needs to settle into his new environment. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Trilby - three-year-old Collie cross
Trilby was sadly found as a stray and is looking for a calm, adult-only home in a peaceful setting. He has energy to burn and a sharp mind, but he's also a bit unsure of the world around him. Trilby finds noisy or crowded areas overwhelming and struggles when he sees other dogs, so a quiet countryside life would suit him perfectly. He’s eager to learn and responds well to positive, reward-based training. However, he does need support with managing his frustration—especially when overstimulated, which can lead to barking or jumping up. With patient guidance and consistency, Trilby has the potential to grow into a wonderful companion, Dogs Trust said. Photo: Dogs Trust
