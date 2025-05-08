14 sweet dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust are looking for homes in Sussex

2 . Willow - two-year-old Australian Kelpie Cross

Dogs Trust said Willow has a heart full of love that she is just waiting to share. Found as a stray, she’s now looking for a patient home where she can feel safe, loved, and supported as she builds her confidence in the world around her. Willow will thrive in a quiet environment and an adult-only household that understands her need for routine and gentle encouragement. She’s currently working on building her confidence, especially around cars and unfamiliar sounds, and would love owners who are happy to continue her positive training journey. She requires a garden of her own and may need a little help with her toilet training, but with time and consistency, it shouldn’t take Willow too long to settle into a routine, Dogs Trust said. Photo: Dogs Trust