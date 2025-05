A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from Yapton.

Sussex Police say Zoe, 14, was last seen in Bognor Regis at around 12pm yesterday (May 1).

She is 4'8", of slim build, and has blonde hair, just below her shoulders, and wears glasses. She has links to Worthing, Brighton and Bognor Regis. Members of the public who see Zoe have been asked to call 101, quoting reference 1165 of 01/05.