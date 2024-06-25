14-year-old girl with links to Chichester and Bognor Regis missing from Brighton

Julia, aged 14.

Sussex Police are on the lookout for 14-year-old Julia, who has been reported missing from Brighton.

The teen, who was last seen at about 3pm on Sunday, June 23, has links to Bognor Regis, Selsey and Chichester and may have used the railway to travel.

She is described as as 5'5" with dyed red hair, ear and nose piercings, and was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black dress, black shoes and carrying a black handbag.

Officers are concerned for her welfare.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...