14-year-old girl with links to Chichester and Bognor Regis missing from Brighton
Sussex Police are on the lookout for 14-year-old Julia, who has been reported missing from Brighton.
The teen, who was last seen at about 3pm on Sunday, June 23, has links to Bognor Regis, Selsey and Chichester and may have used the railway to travel.
She is described as as 5'5" with dyed red hair, ear and nose piercings, and was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black dress, black shoes and carrying a black handbag.
Officers are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 748 of 23/06