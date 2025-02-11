15 Best romantic restaurants in Horsham to celebrate Valentine's Day

If you and your partner are looking for a special place to celebrate the occasion, we can help. These are 15 of the best romantic restaurants in Horsham – according to reviews left by customers on Tripadvisor.
Filippo's Italian restaurant in Park Place, Horsham, is rated 4.5 out of 5 from 1,385 reviews on Tripadvisor. One person said: 'The pasta I chose was delicious and the chocolate mousse special was heavenly.' Photo: Sarah Page
Miller & Carter in Piries Place, Horsham, is rated 4.5 out of 5 from 577 reviews on Tripadvisor. One diner said: 'I had salmon which was lovely and my husband had steak which he thoroughly enjoyed.' Photo: Sarah Page
Zeytin in Denne Road, Horsham, is rated 4.5 out of 5 from 411 reviews on Tripadvisor. One reviewer said simply: 'Excellent restaurant.' Photo: Google
The Shish Turkish restaurant in Queen Street, Horsham, is rated five out of five from 175 Tripadvisor reviews. One said: 'Fresh warm bread/olives/dips/rice and a very fresh & tasty mixed salad bowl.' Photo: Google