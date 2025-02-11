Discover the 15 best romantic restaurants in Horsham, according to reviews on Tripadvisorplaceholder image
Discover the 15 best romantic restaurants in Horsham, according to reviews on Tripadvisor

15 Best romantic restaurants in Horsham to celebrate Valentine's Day

By Sarah Page
Published 11th Feb 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 14:49 BST
Love is in the air … and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

If you and your partner are looking for a special place to celebrate the occasion, we can help. These are 15 of the best romantic restaurants in Horsham – according to reviews left by customers on Tripadvisor.

Filippo's Italian restaurant in Park Place, Horsham, is rated 4.5 out of 5 from 1,385 reviews on Tripadvisor. One person said: 'The pasta I chose was delicious and the chocolate mousse special was heavenly.'

1. Romantic restaurants

Filippo's Italian restaurant in Park Place, Horsham, is rated 4.5 out of 5 from 1,385 reviews on Tripadvisor. One person said: 'The pasta I chose was delicious and the chocolate mousse special was heavenly.' Photo: Sarah Page

Miller & Carter in Piries Place, Horsham, is rated 4.5 out of 5 from 577 reviews on Tripadvisor. One diner said: 'I had salmon which was lovely and my husband had steak which he thoroughly enjoyed.'

2. Romantic restaurants

Miller & Carter in Piries Place, Horsham, is rated 4.5 out of 5 from 577 reviews on Tripadvisor. One diner said: 'I had salmon which was lovely and my husband had steak which he thoroughly enjoyed.' Photo: Sarah Page

Zeytin in Denne Road, Horsham, is rated 4.5 out of 5 from 411 reviews on Tripadvisor. One reviewer said simply: 'Excellent restaurant.'

3. Romantic restaurants

Zeytin in Denne Road, Horsham, is rated 4.5 out of 5 from 411 reviews on Tripadvisor. One reviewer said simply: 'Excellent restaurant.' Photo: Google

The Shish Turkish restaurant in Queen Street, Horsham, is rated five out of five from 175 Tripadvisor reviews. One said: 'Fresh warm bread/olives/dips/rice and a very fresh & tasty mixed salad bowl.'

4. Romantic restaurants

The Shish Turkish restaurant in Queen Street, Horsham, is rated five out of five from 175 Tripadvisor reviews. One said: 'Fresh warm bread/olives/dips/rice and a very fresh & tasty mixed salad bowl.' Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:TripAdvisor
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice