4 . Athena - one-year-old Italian Corso Dog cross

Dogs Trust Shoreham describes Athena as a beautiful lady with a big heart. Going through such a big change so young has left Athena feeling a little overwhelmed, but the 'sweet, sensitive soul' has been making some great progress since she first arrived! She is doing brilliantly with her socialisation around other dogs and has been learning to wear a muzzle as a precautionary measure while out walking. Athena is unable to live with any other animals and would benefit from ongoing training. Walks in quieter areas would be advised in the initial stages, while Athena is still learning. Equally, she would prefer to live in a peaceful home, without too much hustle and bustle going on around her. Due to her lack in general confidence, Dogs Trust said Athena would best be suited to a home where the youngest family members are in their later teens and able to understand dog body language. Photo: Dogs Trust