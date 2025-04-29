15 photos of Worthing looking splendid in the spring sunshine

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 14:40 BST
Spring is in full bloom in Worthing with the sun shining and making our town look gorgeous.

As we walked around Worthing today, the smell of barbecues was in the air, and people were enjoying al fresco drinks and dining.

With more gorgeous warm weather to come this week, we’re sharing 15 pictures of our town looking lovely.

Have you been enjoying the weather? Please share your spring snaps with us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

People were out and about in Worthing to enjoy the beautiful spring sunshine

1. Worthing beach

Photo: Katherine HM

People were out and about in Worthing to enjoy the beautiful spring sunshine

2. Beach House Park

Photo: Katherine HM

People were out and about in Worthing to enjoy the beautiful spring sunshine

3. Worthing beach

Photo: Katherine HM

People were out and about in Worthing to enjoy the beautiful spring sunshine

4. Worthing Pier

Photo: Katherine HM

