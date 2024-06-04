15 Photos: Platoon complete 40 mile crawl for Chichester Charity

The reason behind crawling the 64km is to mark the front help by British troops during the Korean War – later to be known as the Battle of the Imjin River.

From the 22nd to the 25th of April, 1951, the Royal Northumberland Fusiliers, The Gloucestershire Regiment and the Royal Ulster Rifles defended a 64km front, with over 300,000 attacking Chinese troops.

The challenge lasted for 24 hours and took take place at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst. THINK18, a charity based in Chichester, received one-third of all donations raised for the troops participating in this challenge.

THINK18 promotes the social inclusion of young people and adults (aged 16-35) with moderate to severe learning difficulties. They provide a safe environment for all young adults to try exciting, new activities to enjoy with their newly made friends and create a great community.

They run workshops, social excursions, wellbeing days, Active Saturdays and Sundays, seven Zoom sessions a week, and have innovative activities for all young adults with these difficulties to get involved with.

“I’m amazed how they’ve been able to put their heart and soul into this challenge. Having THINK18 banners at the event is also good to raise awareness."

Ollie Greenwood, who participated in the challenge said: “It’s a great opportunity for Sandhurst to reach out and help the community."

The troops raised over £3,000 for the charities and organisations involved.

