16-year-old boy from Sussex plans to receive two pilots licences before he can drive a car
He will be taking the National Private Pilot's Licence (NPPL) at just 16-years-old. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued his medical approval and he will be tested in the next few weeks.
Danny’s mother Kelly White said: “We are extremely proud parents as this is a massive achievement, which hopefully will be completed within the next few weeks. Dan loves flying and the freedom he feels whilst in the sky.
"Whilst completing his GCSEs Dan will be taking his skill set for his private pilot licence (PPL). He can then apply for his licence to carry passengers at 17-years-old and then on, to take his commercial pilots licence.”
Danny will be spending the summer completing a skill set and gaining hours, so that when he starts college he will just be waiting for his second licence (the PPL), which cannot be issued before he is 17. Before Danny will be able to drive a car, he plans to have achieved two pilots licences.
He has decided that he should be tested for his solo pilot licence after his GCSE mocks, which will finish on Wednesday, February 28.
Kelly added: “He didn’t want the two to combine, as he likes to give 100% in all that he sets his mind too.”
He is based at Deanland Airfield and Shoreham Airfields and is a student with flight sport aviation.