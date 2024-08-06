Sussex Police news

16-year-old Macey, from Bognor Regis, has been found after a search lasting nearly two months.

The teen had been missing since June, a police spokesperson said, but has since been returned home safe.

Billy Ross, 20, who was wanted in connection with her disappearance has been arrested and remains in custody at the time of writing.

"Thank you to all who shared our media appeals and came forward with information. It really does make a huge difference,” A Sussex Police spokesperson, writing on Facebook, said.“Thanks also to our colleagues in the Metropolitan and Hertfordshire Police for their support in the search.”