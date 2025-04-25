17 delightful dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Shoreham looking for new homes in Sussex

2 . Marley - nine-year-old Springer Spaniel

Marley is described as a 'bundle of love' who’s looking for a peaceful home where he can truly relax. With his calm, gentle nature, Marley is the ultimate companion for anyone seeking a loyal and affectionate best friend, according to Dogs Trust. He may take a little time to warm up to new faces, but once you’ve earned his trust, you’ll be rewarded with a lifetime of companionship, and unconditional love. Marley does have a sensitive side to his character and isn’t keen on having his paws touched, being groomed, or being fussed when he is sleeping. He’s working on building some confidence in these areas and has been making progress, but he would do best in an adult-only family, who could be respectful of his space. Marley is a friendly boy with other dogs and could possibly live with a well-suited canine companion who would match his gentle energy. However, he cannot live with any other types of pets. Photo: Dogs Trust