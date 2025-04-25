17 delightful dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Shoreham looking for new homes in Sussex

If you’re thinking about welcoming a dog into your home, do consider rescuing.
A range of dog breeds and ages are available for adoption at Dogs Trust – including Spaniels, Golden Retrievers, a Japanese Spitz and wonderful crossbreeds.
1. Zeus and Blue - two-year-old Golden Retrievers
Zeus and Blu are brothers looking to continue their journey as a duo. They are fun-loving, spirited, and affectionate boys with a lot of love to offer, but they also need some support in a few areas. An active family, who have plenty of time to work with them on their general training, as well as some confidence building would be ideal! The pair are happy living with one another but will need to be the only pets in their new abode. They haven’t had much experience around children and would be best suited to living with secondary-school aged children. A garden of their own is essential, so they could enjoy a good, off-lead burn and regular playtime. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Marley - nine-year-old Springer Spaniel
Marley is described as a 'bundle of love' who’s looking for a peaceful home where he can truly relax. With his calm, gentle nature, Marley is the ultimate companion for anyone seeking a loyal and affectionate best friend, according to Dogs Trust. He may take a little time to warm up to new faces, but once you’ve earned his trust, you’ll be rewarded with a lifetime of companionship, and unconditional love. Marley does have a sensitive side to his character and isn’t keen on having his paws touched, being groomed, or being fussed when he is sleeping. He’s working on building some confidence in these areas and has been making progress, but he would do best in an adult-only family, who could be respectful of his space. Marley is a friendly boy with other dogs and could possibly live with a well-suited canine companion who would match his gentle energy. However, he cannot live with any other types of pets. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Hunter - two-year-old Pointer
Hunter is a handsome boy who thrives on human company and loves meeting new people! He’s seeking an active family, who will take him on adventures and enjoy keeping him busy with fun training and enrichment. Due to his size and energy, Hunter would do best in a home with children of secondary-school age who are confident around bouncy pooches. However, he could possibly have younger visitors if managed carefully by the adults. Hunter is a sociable chap when meeting other canines and could live with another dog of a similar size and temperament to his own, following a successful introduction at the Shoreham centre. However, he is not suited for a home with other animals. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Trilby - three-year-old Collie cross
Trilby was sadly found as a stray and is looking for a calm, adult-only home in a peaceful setting. He has energy to burn and a sharp mind, but he's also a bit unsure of the world around him. Trilby finds noisy or crowded areas overwhelming and struggles when he sees other dogs, so a quiet countryside life would suit him perfectly. He’s eager to learn and responds well to positive, reward-based training. However, he does need support with managing his frustration—especially when overstimulated, which can lead to barking or jumping up. With patient guidance and consistency, Trilby has the potential to grow into a wonderful companion, Dogs Trust said. Photo: Dogs Trust
