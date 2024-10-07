New bins have been introduced to Bognor Regis Town Centre.

Seventeen new big belly bins were introduced to the town centre last week, the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID) has announced.

Funded by Arun District Council’s cut of the Shared Prosperity Fund, it’s hoped that the bins will improve the cleanliness and appearance of the town centre, and follow on from eight big belly bins installed in March last year.

Like those bins, these new additions are funded as part of a Wayfinding Scheme organised by the Bognor Regis Regeneration Board (BRRB), which aims to make the town centre easier to navigate for shoppers and visitors. A spokesperson for the BID made clear that this part of the project was made possible by collaborative working between the Regeneration Board, the BID and Arun District Council’s Cleansing Team.

Part of what makes big belly bins so special is the fact that they contain a solar powered internal compactor which means that, even though they take up the same footprint as a normal bin, they can actually store eight times as much waste.

BRRB CEO Rebecca White said: “Our work with stakeholders through the Town Centre Forum identified some key shared priorities for the town centre including improving both the perception of the town and the feeling of welcome. We submitted a variety of bids to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, all aimed at improving people’s experience. It’s great to see how, when working in partnership to a shared vision, projects of all scope and scale can have a significant cumulative impact, making Bognor Regis a welcoming and colourful town for all."

Cllr Roger Nash, Chair of Arun District Council’s Economy Committee added: “It’s fantastic to see these extra belly bins, they will make a real difference to the cleanliness of Bognor Regis. I am pleased to see the additional seventeen belly bins being installed in other parts of town too.”

BID COO Heather Allen explained that: “We know from business and community feedback that appearance and cleanliness has a big influence on the way people feel about the town centre, and we’re delighted we’ve been able to work in partnership to introduce these new bins across a wider business area.”