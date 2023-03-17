Ahead of International Day of Happiness, we asked the Sussex World team about their favourite places in the county.
March 20 is the UN International Day of Happiness, which aims to create a happier and kinder world, and to make people appreciate the importance of happiness within their lives. This year’s theme is ‘Be Mindful. Be Grateful. Be Kind’.
We are lucky to have plenty to smile about in Sussex, with the coast and Downs on our doorsteps and so much more. Here are some of our favourites...
1. Justin Lycett, photographer and videographer
"I really enjoy walking around Hastings Old Town and browsing around the antique and junk shops, followed by a visit to one of the many fantastic Old Town pubs for a couple of ales, or four. You just can't beat the atmosphere, whatever the weather." Photo: Sussex World
2. Mark Dunford, head of sport
"Watching a day of cricket at Hove. Cricket is the best sport in the world and sitting watching the cricket and listening to seagulls at Hove is pure bliss." Photo: Neil Marshall/YASPS
3. Phil Hewitt, group arts editor
"Well, it has to be Chichester Festival Theatre – a unique combination of big theatre and small, main house and Minerva, where I have seen stunning plays and stunning performances." Photo: Steve Robards
4. Sam Woodman, Worthing Herald editor
"What better way to blow away the cobwebs than with a brisk walk along the seafront at Worthing before taking a turn on the pier? But if it ever comes back, I won't be going on the big wheel again – nice views, but a bit high for my liking." Photo: Eddie Mitchell