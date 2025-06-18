17 of the best pubs in Horsham according to you - the public

By Sarah Page
Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 12:11 BST
A pub is like a football team, people tend to be loyal to at least one – but what some people love is a definite no-no for others.

So when we asked our readers ‘What, in your opinion, is the best pub in Horsham?’ there were some passionate responses.

It was also pointed out that it depends on what you’re looking for whether it’s simply a good pint, live music or a great vibe.

Here in Horsham, our pubs offer something to suit everyone – and here are 17 of the best, in no particular order, according to you, the public.

Matthew Gunning said: "Whether it's for beer, music or community, The Kings Arms is hard to beat." The King's Arms is in the Bishopric.

1. Horsham's best pubs

Matthew Gunning said: "Whether it's for beer, music or community, The Kings Arms is hard to beat." The King's Arms is in the Bishopric. Photo: Contributed

James Fursedon said: "The new owners of the Dog and Bacon are doing an excellent job, highly recommended." The Dog and Bacon is in North Parade.

2. Horsham's best pubs

James Fursedon said: "The new owners of the Dog and Bacon are doing an excellent job, highly recommended." The Dog and Bacon is in North Parade. Photo: Contributed

Steve Ward said: "Hands down it's Brolly Brewing!" Bolly Brewing and tap room is in Redkiln Close.

3. Horsham's best pubs

Steve Ward said: "Hands down it's Brolly Brewing!" Bolly Brewing and tap room is in Redkiln Close. Photo: Pixabay

Graeme Hughes said: "Without doubt Piries, closely followed by the Malty." Piries Bar is in Piries Place and The Malt Shovel is in Springfield Road.

4. Horsham's best pubs

Graeme Hughes said: "Without doubt Piries, closely followed by the Malty." Piries Bar is in Piries Place and The Malt Shovel is in Springfield Road. Photo: Sarah Page

