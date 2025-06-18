17 of the best pubs in Horsham according to you - the public

So when we asked our readers ‘What, in your opinion, is the best pub in Horsham?’ there were some passionate responses.

It was also pointed out that it depends on what you’re looking for whether it’s simply a good pint, live music or a great vibe.

Here in Horsham, our pubs offer something to suit everyone – and here are 17 of the best, in no particular order, according to you, the public.

1 . Horsham's best pubs Matthew Gunning said: "Whether it's for beer, music or community, The Kings Arms is hard to beat." The King's Arms is in the Bishopric. Photo: Contributed

2 . Horsham's best pubs James Fursedon said: "The new owners of the Dog and Bacon are doing an excellent job, highly recommended." The Dog and Bacon is in North Parade. Photo: Contributed

3 . Horsham's best pubs Steve Ward said: "Hands down it's Brolly Brewing!" Bolly Brewing and tap room is in Redkiln Close. Photo: Pixabay