A developer has put forward plans to create an apartment complex by converting office space in Eastbourne’s town centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an application validated by Eastbourne Borough Council last week, developer Orchard Park Homes Limited is seeking prior approval to convert the upper three floors of 1 to 3 Langney Road into 18 apartments.

Such conversions are covered by permitted development rights, meaning the developer does not require full planning permission to carry out the works. Instead, the application seeks “prior approval” for the changes, which will see the council assess the proposals against a limited number of criteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These criteria include: transport impact and access; flood risk; contamination risk; and noise impact. The criteria would also include impact on conservation areas, but the site lies outside of the town centre and seafront conservation area.

The property in Langney Road. Image via Google Maps

The proposals do not involve any extensions to the building, but documents submitted as part of the application show plans to erect bin and cycle stores at the rear of the property. These documents also show how the three floors could each contain six apartments, creating a total of nine studio and nine one-bedroom units.

For further information see application reference 250058 on the Eastbourne Borough Council planning portal.