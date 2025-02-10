A developer has put forward plans to create an apartment complex by converting office space in Eastbourne’s town centre.

18 homes plan for office space in Eastbourne town centre
In an application validated by Eastbourne Borough Council last week, developer Orchard Park Homes Limited is seeking prior approval to convert the upper three floors of 1 to 3 Langney Road into 18 apartments.
Such conversions are covered by permitted development rights, meaning the developer does not require full planning permission to carry out the works. Instead, the application seeks “prior approval” for the changes, which will see the council assess the proposals against a limited number of criteria.
These criteria include: transport impact and access; flood risk; contamination risk; and noise impact. The criteria would also include impact on conservation areas, but the site lies outside of the town centre and seafront conservation area.
The proposals do not involve any extensions to the building, but documents submitted as part of the application show plans to erect bin and cycle stores at the rear of the property. These documents also show how the three floors could each contain six apartments, creating a total of nine studio and nine one-bedroom units.
For further information see application reference 250058 on the Eastbourne Borough Council planning portal.