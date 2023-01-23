18 sheep reported missing from Kingley Vale as Nature Reserve issue urgent appeal

Kingley Vale National Nature Reserve have issued an urgent appeal for 18 missing sheep at the nature reserve.

18 sheep were reported missing from the nature reserve In Kingley Vale on Sunday, January 22.

A fencepost was removed and one side of the fence enclosing the sheep was also lowered between the time they were checked on Saturday, January 21 and the time they were reported missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on Facebook, Kingley Vale National Nature Reserve wrote: “Today, Sunday, January 22 it was identified that 18 sheep are missing. They were last checked at 12:10pm on Saturday, January 21. Between this time, one whole side of the fence was lowered with fencepost removed, and 17 Herdwicks and 1 Dorset Down have all seemingly vanished into thin air.

Kingley Vale National Nature Reserve have issued an urgent appeal for 18 missing sheep at the nature reserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A huge thank you to all the volunteers who spent their entire Sunday searching the Nature Reserve, as well as Denmead Drone Search & Rescue who came out with thermal imaging drones to try and locate them. Sadly, they are not to be found anywhere.